Bush share ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’ and announce greatest hits album and US tour

Bush have released a new single called ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’ from a forthcoming greatest hits album, and shared details of a North American headline tour.

The Gavin Rossdale-fronted band are due to release the career-spanning, 21-track ‘Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023’ on November 10 via Round Hill. You can pre-order/pre-save the record here.

“I’m really grateful that I get the chance to make music after all of this time,” Rossdale said of the project in a statement. “The privilege is not lost on me. I’m still in the octagon, and I think that’s healthy because I’m good at fighting.”

To celebrate the announcement, Bush have today (September 22) released the Rossdale-penned ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’, which the frontman also co-produced alongside Corey Britz.

The song is described as “a powerful reflection on the shifts in perspective that time brings”. You can listen to it and see the full ‘Loaded…’ tracklist below.

‘Everything Zen’ ‘Little Things’ ‘Comedown’ ‘Glycerine’ ‘Machinehead’ ‘Swallowed’ ‘Greedy Fly’ ‘Mouth (The Stingray Mix)’ ‘The Chemicals Between Us’ ‘Letting The Cables Sleep’ ‘The People That We Love’ ‘Inflatable’ ‘The Only Way Out’ ‘The Sound Of Winter’ ‘This Is War’ ‘Bullet Holes’ ‘Flowers On A Grave’ ‘The Kingdom’ ‘More Than Machines’ ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’ ‘Come Together’

Additionally, Bush are set to embark on their ‘Nowhere To Go But Everywhere’ tour of North America this November. They’ll be joined on the road by support acts Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire.

Tickets go on general sale today at 10am local time – you’ll be able to buy yours here. See the full list of dates on the official tour poster above.

Tonight, Bush will play a special intimate show at Irving Plaza in New York City in honour of International Peace Day. You can buy a ticket to watch a livestream of the concert via Veeps.

Bush released their ninth and most recent studio album, ‘The Art Of Survival’, in October 2022.