Busta Rhymes got sentimental at London afterparty for ‘The Final Lap’ tour

“When you come to some of your favourite places and you ain’t been there for a long time, you get a little nervous when you pull up,” the Brooklynite said .”It’s like, ‘Damn, I know the last time that I was out this motherfucker the energy was great’. But, you know a lot of shit has transpired since the last time a n**** was here”

He continued to explain his fear of being forgotten: “Sometimes the music changes, sometimes n****s get their new favourite artists, but it’s beautiful when you get to pull up and it just seems like it’s even better than just picking up from where you left off.”

Busta Rhymes continued to tell the audience about how successful ‘The Final Lap’ tour has been with 50 and [R&B singer] Jeremih, explaining how they cultivated a loving environment: “The kind of camaraderie we got amongst each other as friends, as artists, this is real friendship here.

“I’ve been on tours and watched a lot of funny energy and funny ego n****s, and n****s walk around [not] speak to each other; the vibe be fucked up. We gotta get the money so we not on beef but I’m just glad that we in this beautiful place in our life, man.”