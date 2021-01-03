Busta Rhymes has paid tribute to MF DOOM following the confirmation of the rapper and producer’s death.

DOOM – whose real name was Daniel Dumile – was confirmed to have died on October 31, 2020, in a statement shared by his family on December 31.

Dumile and Rhymes worked together on various occasions since 1991 when they collaborated on ‘Nitty Gritty Remix’ by Dumile’s then group KMD.

The rapper shared a video of both that track and 2016’s ‘In The Streets’, which featured DOOM and The Chicago Kid, on Instagram. “Rest easy on levels that words can’t describe @MFDOOM,” he began the tribute in the caption.

“It has taken me days to come terms with this enough to type about it and I still can’t believe it or come to terms with it. I’m completely fucked up by the loss of this God MC & incredible human being!! Over 30 years of friendship & brotherhood almighty!! I wanted to believe this was another elaborate scheme by the great Whodini MF DOOM himself but this time I have received the confirmations that it wasn’t.

“From before our records came out, grinding together trying to figure it out and navigate through this shit and recording Nitty Gritty Rmx back in 1991 to recording “In The Streets” over a @officialjdilla beat in 2016 and still being brothers to this day and will always be despite your transition on Oct.31st 2020.”

Rhymes continued to say that MF DOOM “meant something to our culture that no other MC has because he figured out something that none of us before him and that was to be completely free!!!” He added that the world still has “soooooo much” to learn from the rapper and producer. See his tribute in full above.

Dumile’s wife Jasmine confirmed his death in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve, sparking an outpouring of tributes from stars and fans alike. The legendary figure was 49 years old. His cause of death has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

Shortly after the news broke, Flying Lotus confirmed that he had been working on new music with DOOM. “I hate to say this but we were actually working on an EP,” he told one fan on Twitter. “There were more songs that I haven’t even heard.”