Busta Rhymes reportedly escorted from flight following heated argument over hand luggage

The rapper had just landed in London from New York when police were called to the plane

Busta Rhymes was reportedly escorted off a flight at London’s Heathrow yesterday following an altercation with a fellow passenger.

According to the Mail Online, the rapper – real name is Trevor George Smith Jr – caused a disturbance on a British Airways plane shortly before it departed from New York on Tuesday morning (July 30).

The publication claims that the 47-year-old had reacted angrily in a dispute over his hand luggage. A video appears to show Smith engaged in a discussion, accusing a passenger of “patronising” him and “laughing in [his] face”. He later claims that he was not making threats during the argument.

An eyewitness said that the US artist became increasingly “agitated, aggressive and rude” towards a woman in her 20s, who was accompanied by her husband.

“He was ranting and raving, getting really angry and demanding to know why she had used his locker,” they said. “He told her to move her stuff immediately.”

They went on to claim that Smith then started “shouting and behaving extremely aggressively”, forcing her husband to intervene. “He said that he was upsetting her when she was clearly happy to move her things,” the source added.

In the filmed footage, Smith can be heard saying: “We’re all grown. There’s no reason for you to voluntarily include yourself in something that has nothing to do with you.

“She was patronising me, I said ‘OK, we’ll handle it when we get off the plane’.”

When the plane touched down in London, Smith is said to have been escorted from the flight by police officers waiting at the airport. No arrest was made.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said that they were requested to attend the plane at Heathrow “following an alleged verbal altercation involving several passengers”.

A recent post on Busta Rhymes’ official Instagram confirms he is currently in Mykonos, Greece.

Earlier this year, Busta Rhymes told fans that he and Dr Dre are finishing work on his long-awaited next solo album. The LP will be Busta’s first solo effort since 2012’s ‘Year Of The Dragon’.