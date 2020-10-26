Busta Rhymes reveals tracklist for ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’

Busta Rhymes has revealed the tracklist for his forthcoming album, ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ – you can see it below.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 1998’s ‘E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front’ is set to arrive on Friday (October 30) and will feature a long list of all-star guest appearances.

Sharing a new trailer for the album on social media, the clip starts with a scripture from the Bible before depicting the end of the world. “The prophecy will be fulfilled!!” Busta captioned his post.

#ELE2THEWRATHOFGOD DROPPIN’ 🔥10.30.20🔥

THE PROPHECY WILL BE FULFILLED!!

ONY 4 DAYS LEFT!!!

PREORDER & MERCH AVAILABLE NOW!! https://t.co/LfpxgE081p pic.twitter.com/tKFF1BAtCe — Busta Rhymes (@BustaRhymes) October 26, 2020

‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ fuses old with new school and features industry heavyweights such as Kendrick Lamar, Mariah Carey, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Chris Rock, Rakim, Anderson .Paak, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Rapsody, Mary J. Blige, and more.

See the album’s full tracklist below:

‘E.L.E. 2 Intro’ Feat. Chris Rock, Rakim, Pete Rock

‘The Purge’

‘Strap Yourself Down’

‘Czar’ Feat. M.O.P.

‘Outta My Mind’ Feat. Bell Biv Devoe

‘E.L.E. 2 The Wrath of God’ Feat. Minister Louis Farrakhan

‘Slow Flow’ Feat. Ol’ Dirty Bastard

‘Don’t Go’ Feat. Q-Tip

‘Boomp!’

‘True Indeed’

‘Master Fard Muhammad’ Feat. Rick Ross

‘YUUUU’ Feat. Anderson .Paak

‘Oh No’

‘The Don and The Boss’ Feat. Vybz Kartel

‘Best I Can’ Feat. Rapsody

‘Where I Belong’ Feat. Mariah Carey

‘Deep Thought’

‘The Young God Speaks’

‘Look Over Your Shoulder’ Feat. Kendrick Lamar

‘You Will Never Find Another Me’ Feat. Mary J Blige

‘Freedom?’ Feat. Nikki Grier

‘Satanic’

Out October 30, you can pre-order Busta Rhymes’ ‘Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God’ here.

Meanwhile, Rhymes has looked back on his time at high school, and his rap battles with then fellow student Jay-Z.

Appearing on 85 South Show, the rapper looked back at the rise of fast flow and chopper rap in the mid-1990s. “Hov was on that shit really early,” he said, before recalling a rap battle with Jay-Z while the two of them were in high school.

“Ultimately, Hov got the best of the battle in that moment,” he said. “I was just starting to figure out how to master my fascination with the speed rap. He was already on it.”