Busta Rhymes teases forthcoming album with unreleased track featuring Ol’ Dirty Bastard

American rapper Busta Rhymes has announced a release date for his forthcoming album and teased an unreleased track with the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

The long-awaited ‘Extinction Event Level 2: The Wrath of God’ is set to drop on October 30 and will mark Busta’s tenth studio LP.

Taking to Twitter on Friday (October 9), the rapper, real name Trevor George Smith Jr, shared a short video thanking fans for their support in response to the forthcoming record, before playing part of an unreleased track.

“I’m in such a good mood I feel like sharing some shit with ya’ll. Fuck with me real quick,” he said, before teasing a song with former Wu Tang Clan member, Ol’ Dirty Bastard.

Check it out below:

Busta has dropped two singles from the forthcoming record already, sharing ‘The Don & The Boss’ with Vybz Kartel in August, followed by ‘YUUUU’ featuring Anderson .Paak.

He enlisted comedian Chris Rock to announce the impending arrival of ‘ELE2: The Wrath of God’ earlier this year, although it has been in the works for a while.

During a 2018 interview with HipHop-n-More, Busta said that the album was already completed.

“Now that the album is done, I’m in a space where I don’t want to do nothing conventional anymore,” Busta said at the time.

“So there’s so many things that I’m putting together to surround the album when it’s time to roll it out, campaign-wise. I’m just trying to create new groundbreaking moments that will allow the way albums are released again to be exciting in the way that they used to be.”

The record is the partner album to his 1998 release ‘Extinction Level Event: The Final Front’ and will mark his first LP since 2012’s ‘Year of The Dragon’.

The rapper also teamed up with Trippie Redd for ‘I Got You’ last month, which will feature on Redd’s upcoming ‘Pegasus’ record.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard passed away in 2004 from an accidental drug overdose. He was only 35 years old.