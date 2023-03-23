Busted announce 20th anniversary greatest hits UK tour

Busted have announced a new UK tour celebrating their 20th anniversary.

The pop-punk trio will be playing a series of arena shows across the UK later this year, where they will perform their greatest hits and celebrate over 20 years since their formation.

Heading to cities including Brighton, Nottingham, Newcastle and London, all 14 of the lined-up shows will take place throughout September. Starting at Cardiff’s CIA arena, the stint will kick off on September 3, and run until September 24 – ending at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Hanson will also feature as a special guest at all gigs from September 9 onwards. This includes the band’s show at Birmingham, all the way until their last scheduled date. Support will also come from New Hope Club and The Tyne.

An appearance at the O2 Arena in London is also featured. Tickets go on sale next Friday at 9am and will be available here. Find a full list of upcoming shows below.

Alongside the run of tour dates, Busted also plan to celebrate their 20th anniversary by releasing new versions of some of their most popular tracks. To mark the event, 15 songs from their back catalogue will be unveiled – starting with their hit track ‘Loser Kid’ featuring Simple Plan. It is set for release on April 14.

Busted 2023 Tour



SEPTEMBER

3 – Cardiff, CIA

5 – Swansea, Swansea Arena

6 – Bournemouth, BIC

7 – Brighton, Brighton Centre

9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

10 – London, O2 Arena

12 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa

15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

16 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena

17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live

20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

24 – Manchester, AO Arena

Last month, it was revealed that Busted’s Charlie Simpson was ‘Rhino’ on the latest season of The Masked Singer.

The frontman made it to the final round of the hit UK show, where he ultimately was crowned the winner of the fourth season. Following his win, singer-songwriter James Arthur took to Twitter to respond to fans who believed it was him behind the disguise.

“Fuck me I can’t wait till everybody stops blowing my phone up every Saturday thinking I’m on telly singing dressed as a rhino,” he wrote. “@CharlieSimpson id know that voice anywhere… One of the best out there #maskedsinger now everyone piss off and leave me alone.”

He later tweeted again, adding: “Honoured to be compared to @CharlieSimpson by the way. It’s about time he got the recognition he deserves.”