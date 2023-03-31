Busted announce extra dates for their 2023 UK reunion tour

Busted have added extra dates to their 2023 reunion tour – find all the details below.
The pop-punk trio – comprising Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne – are set to hit the road in September to mark their 20th anniversary.
They’ll play a special greatest hits set at arenas across the country, including The O2 in London.
Tickets went on general sale at 9am BST this morning (March 31).
Busted have since added six gigs to the forthcoming tour due to high demand. “YOU GUYS ARE CRAZY,” the band tweeted.
The additional dates will take place in Nottingham (September 23), Cardiff (26), London (27), Birmingham (29), Manchester (30) and Glasgow (October 1).
see the revised schedule below.
SEPTEMBER
3 – Cardiff, CIA
5 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
6 – Bournemouth, BIC
7 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
10 – London, The O2
12 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (new date)
24 – Manchester, AO Arena
26 – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena (new date)
27 – London, The O2 (new date)
29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (new date)
30 – Manchester, AO Arena (new date)
OCTOBER
1 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro (new date)
Support on the tour will come from special guests Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne.
In addition to the concerts, Busted plan to celebrate the two-decade milestone by sharing new versions of some of their most popular songs. Overall, 15 tracks from the group’s back catalogue will be unveiled – starting with their hit track ‘Loser Kid’ featuring Simple Plan (out April 14).
Busted last performed live back in August 2019, per Setlist.FM. They’ve released four studio albums in total: ‘Busted’ (2002), ‘A Present For Everyone’ (2003), ‘Night Driver’ (2016) and ‘Half Way There’ (2019).
Last month, it was revealed that Busted frontman Charlie Simpson was ‘Rhino’ on the latest season of ITV1’s The Masked Singer.