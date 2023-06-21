Butthole Surfers drummer and ‘Slacker’ star Teresa Taylor dies, aged 60

Teresa Taylor, drummer for Butthole Surfers who featured in Richard Linklater’s 1990 film Slacker, has died aged 60.

The actor and musician, also known as Teresa Nervosa, died of lung disease, her former bandmates have announced.

“Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease,” Butthole Surfers wrote in a social media post Monday (June 19). “She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend.”

Teresa Taylor passed away peacefully this weekend after a long battle with lung disease. She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend. Pictured here with Mark Farner. Photo by @PatBlashill #TeresaTaylor #TeresaNervosa pic.twitter.com/Mn74aqzeK1 — Butthole Surfers (@buttholesurfers) June 19, 2023

Advertisement

Back in November 2021, Taylor revealed that she had “end stage lung disease” with a life expectancy of “one to five” years. “I know I smoked like a chimney and this is to be expected,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “My spirits are up.”

In November 2022, Taylor updated fans to share that death was “imminent”.

Taylor was born in Arlington, Texas, in 1962, and joined Butthole Surfers in 1983. She was one of two drummers for the Butthole Surfers from 1983 to 1989, performing from a stand-up drum kit alongside drummer King Coffey.

The drummer played on albums ‘Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac’ (1985), ‘Rembrandt Pussyhorse’ (1986), ‘Locust Abortion Technician’ (1987) and ‘Hairway to Steven’ (1987).

Taylor left the band in 1989, after she began experiencing light-induced seizures before being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Advertisement

She underwent surgery in 1993, and upon being able to perform again joined King Coffey’s band Rubble.

The musician also made an appearance in Linklater’s Slacker as the character Pap Smear Pusher, who tries to sell a jar containing what she claims is Madonna‘s pap smear test.

The scene was featured on the poster and official artwork, and won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 1991.

“When I finished my scene, about a week later, I had a sort of breakdown where I decided that I had humiliated myself so publicly, I even considered going to their house and getting my reel; [they had] forgotten to get a release [from me],” Taylor recalled in a 2006 oral history of the film by Salon.

She changed her mind, sharing: “I didn’t want the movie to come out and me not to have done my bit. So I signed.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Linklater described Taylor as “a badass drummer and totally unique character”.

“Smart, funny, energetic – she meant so much to all who knew her. One of the greats.”

She added that, while she doesn’t get recognised, in public people would ask: “‘Are you the chick from Slacker?’ But it’s always because I’m ranting and raving about something.”

Butthole Surfers lead singer Gibby Haynes paid tribute to his late bandmate in an Instagram post. “In days of old when nights were bold….see you when I see you sweetheart,” he wrote.

Cheryl Curtice, Taylor’s partner, also shared the news on Facebook, writing: “Dear friends and loved ones of Teresa Taylor. I want to let you know the sad news. Teresa passed away clean and sober, peacefully in her sleep, this weekend.

“She was so brave, even in the face of her horrible disease. We were all fortunate to have her beautiful, strong spirit in our lives. She will be forever missed. We will have a memorial service sometime in the future. I love you, beloved Teresa.”