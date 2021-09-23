Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard announce debut album ‘Backhand Deals’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have announced their debut album ‘Backhand Deals’ – listen to new track ‘You’ below.

The rising Welsh band will release the record on February 25, 2022 via Communion. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.

Today’s announcement (September 23) comes as Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard share their riotous latest single, ‘You’. It arrives with a playful, orange juice-filled official video, which was directed by Will Clark.

“Individual responsibility has always been around, but I feel over the past three elections we’re so jacked up on it we don’t remember what community living was like,” frontman Tom Rees explained.

“We’re all just huffing this Darwinist glue of ‘I am a lion and lions look after themselves’, which is objectively incorrect. It seems weird that the burden of individual responsibility is touted by elitist slugs who have never had to work for anything in their lives and have had everything given to them as and when they asked for it.

“Imagine being told to pick yourselves up by your bootstraps by Jacob Rees-Mogg.”

He continued: “The benefit of the burden allows privileged thugs to inspire in the rest of us a special kind of hatred for people less fortunate than us. Not even less fortunate than us, but less fortunate than anyone at any point in time which is why it’s such a perfect tool – it applies to everyone at every time across every spectrum of belief.

“When arguments break down to the level of personal responsibility, the higher concepts that warrant that arguments are set aside, which is the primary source of its discoursal power.”

The forthcoming ‘Backhand Deals’ will also feature the previous ‘Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan’. You can see the full tracklist and artwork below.

01. ‘New Age Millennial Magic’

02. ‘Good Day’

03. ‘Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan’

04. ‘Faking A Living’

05. ‘Yourself’

06. ‘Break Right In’

07. ‘On The Kill Again’

08. ‘You’

09. ‘Feel The Change!’

10. ‘Demolition Song’

11. ‘A Passionate Life’

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have also announced a show at The Scala for March 10, having sold out next month’s two-nighter at The Social. Tickets for the new date go on general sale tomorrow (September 24) at 9:30am BST – buy yours here.

The band are currently out on road supporting The Blinders on their UK headline tour, which wraps up in Manchester on September 30.

Last month saw Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard perform at Victoria Park’s All Points East festival.