Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard have shared a new single called ‘Crescent Man vs Demolition Dan’ – listen below.

The song arrives as the rising Welsh band continue work on their debut studio album, which will follow last year’s ‘The Non-Stop EP’.

Based on a fictional superhero (Crescent Man) and villain (Demolition Dan) duo, the new track was inspired by “the real-life politics of Cardiff”, the group’s home city.

“There’s a street in Cardiff called Guildford Crescent that was recently demolished to make way for some high-rise monstrosity that left a long line of independent businesses dead and buried,” explained frontman Tom Rees.

“Cardiff is kind of morphing into such a culturally devoid hellscape littered with boarded-up venues and sun-blocking student residencies, that the only solution the mind can conjure is relying on the intervention of some all powerful superhero capable of turning back time or maybe allocating public funds responsibly.”

Rees continued: “Most annoyingly while we all acknowledge that a superhero could never exist, the villain still does – they knocked down an established music venue and a family owned restaurant, leaving the facade to tremble in the shadow of what antiquated structure will presumably tower over it, much like how a fox would leave an excess of dead chickens lying in the pen, just to remind you who’s boss.”

He went on to say that the situation in the city is becoming “bleaker and bleaker”, adding: “With every failed protest I’m increasingly of the opinion that anyone who believes in effective protest (on this matter at least) might as well believe in superheroes, and even then I still think the fat cats would get one on us.”

I know it’s just a stupid rock song, but we’ve done all we can to try and save the institutions that made our city worthwhile and nothing has changed, so it’s either superheroes or @cardiffcouncil and I know which one is more realistic — Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard (@buzzardbuzzard) July 15, 2021

Rees added: “All this said though I certainly don’t know what the answer is, if protest doesn’t work then what will? We’re not all going to run for office in a hurry, or maybe we should? Should I practise that thumb-on-top-of-your-fist-I’m-an-honest-and-non-confrontational-person hand gesture thing? I don’t even know how to rack up expenses.”

Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard will perform two live shows at The Social in London on October 20/22. The latter night is now sold out, but you can find any remaining tickets to the first gig here.

The band will also perform at All Points East festival next month before heading out on tour with The Blinders in September. You can find the full schedule here.