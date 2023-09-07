Buzzcocks confirmed as Camden Walk Of Fame inductees – and announce special gig at Koko

Buzzcocks have been confirmed as the latest act to be inducted into the Music Walk Of Fame in Camden, and have announced a special show set to take place at Koko.

The legendary punk pioneers will be added to the Walk Of Fame tomorrow (September 8), where they will join other music icons on the Camden strip including David Bowie, The Who, Madness and Amy Winehouse. The celebration is designed to honour the huge impact the members have had on the industry since their formation in 1976.

The ceremony will take place in the London borough at 10am BST tomorrow, and feature the official unveiling, tributes and archive video footage. It will also be hosted by two high-profile Buzzcocks fans: Carl Barât of The Libertines and BBC Radio London presenter Gary Crowley, and will conclude with an appearance from classic line-up member Steve Diggle.

“It’s a great honour to be inducted into the Camden Walk Of Fame,” the musician said of the milestone moment. “Camden has always been a magical musical inspiration – like Buzzcocks’ music the two have walked the path of greatness.”

Carl Barat of The Libertines also agreed, saying: “Massive congratulations to the Buzzcocks on their inauguration into the Camden Walk Of Fame. They are among the true greats and the first of their kind, and it is only fitting that they should embody a part of Camden tangibly as well as culturally.”

Buzzcocks will also celebrate the achievement by playing a live show at the Camden Music Festival the following day (Saturday, September 9), for which they will hit the Hawley Crescent Stage at 5pm.

However, this isn’t the only upcoming performance to be announced in light of their addition to the Camden Walk Of Fame. As well as the show this weekend, the band have also announced a special show in London for 2024.

Set for next March, Buzzcocks will hold a one-off show in the capital, taking place at the Koko venue on the 22nd. As per the press release, the gig will see them “perform their seminal ‘Singles Going Steady’ in full, along with a selection of fan favourites.” Tickets for the Koko concert are live now and can be found here.

Next year Diggle and co. are set to release a 45th Anniversary Edition of their classic compilation ‘Singles Going Steady’ via Domino. They are also currently underway with a new studio album, and Giggle is also set to release his perspective of the band’s remarkable story with the release of his upcoming book Autonomy.

Earlier this month it was confirmed that UB40 and Janis Joplin have also been inducted into the UK Music Walk Of Fame, as have Eddie Grant and The Kinks.

In other Buzzcocks news, earlier this summer the band Buzzcocks joined Iggy Pop’s Dog Day Afternoon punk spectacular in London. Taking place on July 1, the special one-day event also featured sets from Blondie, Generation Sex and Lambrini Girls.