Buzzcocks hailed by Liam Gallagher and Sex Pistols’ Paul Cook as they are inducted into Camden Walk Of Fame

Buzzcocks have been officially inducted into the Music Walk Of Fame in Camden.

The legendary punk pioneers joined other music icons on the Camden strip including David Bowie, The Who, Madness and Amy Winehouse yesterday (September 8). The celebration is designed to honour the huge impact the members have had on the industry since their formation in 1976.

Following their induction ceremony, which was hosted by Carl Barât of The Libertines and BBC Radio London presenter Gary Crowley, the band were hailed by Liam Gallagher and former Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook.

“Congratulations to Steve Diggle and the Buzzcocks for their inauguration in the Camden Walk of Fame. Love the Buzzcocks, second greatest band to come out of Manchester! MCFC LG x” said the former Oasis frontman.

Cook added: “The Buzzcocks booked the Sex Pistols first show in Manchester telling us we would be hearing about their band very soon and it wasn’t long before the world was bombarded with hit after hit of unique pure punk power pop energy. So a big thanks to Steve and the boys for putting a smile on our faces. A well deserved star on the Camden Walk of Fame.”

Buzzcocks, whose induction was announced earlier this week, will also celebrate their achievement by playing a live show at the Camden Music Festival today (September 9), where they will hit the Hawley Crescent Stage at 5pm BST.

As well as the concert, the band are also set to play a special show at KOKO in Camden in March 22, 2024.

As per the press release, the gig will see them “perform their seminal ‘Singles Going Steady’ in full, along with a selection of fan favourites.” Any remaining tickets for the KOKO concert can be found here.

Next year Diggle and co. are set to release a 45th Anniversary Edition of their classic compilation ‘Singles Going Steady’ via Domino. They are also currently underway with a new studio album, and Giggle is also set to release his perspective of the band’s remarkable story with the release of his upcoming book Autonomy.