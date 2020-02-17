Buzzcocks have unveiled their first two new singles since since the death of frontman Pete Shelley in 2018.

On new single ‘Gotta Get Better’, guitarist Steve Diggle takes over from Shelley on lead vocals. The track is a reworking of a solo track first recorded by Diggle in 2014.

The second track, ‘Destination Zero’, sees the band leaning closer into classic Buzzcocks guitar rock.

“All the things they told you are not what they seem/Living in space city, but they don’t know what it means/Destination, destination zero,” sings Diggle on the track.

The Buzzcocks will release both tracks on a limited edition orange vinyl seven-inch via Cherry Red Records, and the band will head out on a US tour in May.

Last year, the band hailed Shelley’s memory with a tribute show at the Royal Albert Hall.

In a five star-review of the show, NME wrote: “The evening ends with a run-through of the band’s greatest song – and perhaps that of the era in which it was written – ‘Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’. The evening’s guests flood to the stage, leading to the quite brilliant sight of Tim Burgess and Thurston Moore dancing together like Danny and Sandy at the end of Grease. It is joyous. It is sad. It is exciting. It is weird. It is everything a four-piece from Manchester called Buzzcocks ever were.”

Pete Shelley died in 2018 after suffering a heart attack.