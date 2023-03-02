C23 Live: Bose and NME announce line-up for SXSW showcase

Bose and NME have announced the full line-up for the C23 Live showcase at SXSW Festival.

The event will take place at Inn Cahoots in Austin, Texas on March 16 to celebrate the release of C23 and feature artists from the mixtape. The full ‘Bose x NME: C23’ mixtape will be released the day prior (March 15).

The mixtape features exclusive tracks by 15 of the world’s most exciting and innovative emerging artists, creating an unmissable collection that will offer a definitive audio showcase of the future of music. A limited number of C23 cassette tapes will be distributed at the SXSW event, while a limited run of 1000 hand-numbered C23 vinyl is set to follow later this year.

C23 Live will feature performances from 070 Shake, Blu DeTiger, Danielle Ponder, Flo Milli, Genesis Owusu, Jockstrap, JVKE, MICHELLE and Renforshort. Head to the official SXSW website for further details.

In support of the announcement, the opening track from C23 has been released. King Princess’ ‘The Bend’, which features co-production with The National’s Aaron Dessner, is out now on all streaming platforms. See the full tracklist for the C23 mixtape below and pre-save the compilation here.

“King Princess is an artist that remains on the rise, one that’s already made a noticeable mark in her scene and beyond, and is no doubt eager to continue pushing her name and sound forward,” said NME Commissioning Editor (Music) Thomas Smith. “This is the first of many great tracks from the mixtape we’re buzzing to share with the engaged, open-minded listeners that make up NME’s readership.”

A very special one-off print edition of NME that explores the artists featured on the mixtape and the legacy of the C-Series will coincide with the mixtape’s release. Further details about the showcase, as well as the release of the C23 mixtape and the special print edition of NME, will be available via NME x Bose’s dedicated C23 Hub, the first source for all ‘C23’ news.

C23 Tracklist:

King Princess – ‘The Bend’

Genesis Owusu – ‘Hole Heart’

Blu DeTiger – ‘Lipstick’

Flo Milli – ‘Einstein’

Dot Major – ‘Hideaway’

MICHELLE – ‘The Peach’

Jockstrap – ‘Concrete Over Water’ (C23 Remix)

070 Shake – ‘Reset’

renforshort – ‘Bebe’

JVKE – ‘Golden Hour’ (Orchestral)

Chloe Moriondo – ‘Killbot’

Danielle Ponder – ‘Spiralling’

Weval – ‘Unstoppable’

FelixThe1st – ‘I Swear’

Half.Alive – ‘Beige’