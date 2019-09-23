Cage The Elephant to bring ‘Social Cues’ to UK and Europe for 2020 tour

Ain't no rest for the wicked...

Cage The Elephant have announced details of a extensive UK and European tour for February 2020.

The band, who were forced to cancel UK shows earlier this summer after a “serious on-stage accident“, have just come off the road from a joint US tour with Beck and Spoon. Now, the victory lap for their acclaimed fifth album ‘Social Cues‘ will be returning to these shores for a run of dates in the new year.

Cage The Elephant’s upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9.30am on Friday September 27.

Sunday Feburary 16 – UK, LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds

Monday February 17 – UK, GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow

Wednesday February 19 – UK, MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse

Thursday February 20 – UK, BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy

Saturday February 22 – UK, LONDON, Alexandra Palace

Monday February 24– FRANCE, PARIS, L’Olympia

Wednesday February 26 – GERMANY, COLOGNE, Live Music Hall