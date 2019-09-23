Cage The Elephant to bring ‘Social Cues’ to UK and Europe for 2020 tour

Ain't no rest for the wicked...
Cage The Elephant have announced details of a extensive UK and European tour for February 2020.
The band, who were forced to cancel UK shows earlier this summer after a “serious on-stage accident“, have just come off the road from a joint US tour with Beck and Spoon. Now, the victory lap for their acclaimed fifth album ‘Social Cues‘ will be returning to these shores for a run of dates in the new year.
Cage The Elephant’s upcoming UK and European tour dates are below. Tickets are on sale from 9.30am on Friday September 27.
Sunday Feburary 16 – UK, LEEDS, O2 Academy Leeds
Monday February 17 – UK, GLASGOW, O2 Academy Glasgow
Wednesday February 19 – UK, MANCHESTER, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Thursday February 20 – UK, BIRMINGHAM, O2 Academy
Saturday February 22 – UK, LONDON, Alexandra Palace
Monday February 24– FRANCE, PARIS, L’Olympia
Wednesday February 26 – GERMANY, COLOGNE, Live Music Hall
“‘The War Is Over’ and ‘What I’m Becoming’ both have that sombre and smokey lounge act feel of The Last Shadow Puppets or Mini Mansions, but just revisit the more refined moments on ‘Melophobia’ and ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ and you’ll realise that it’s a guise that Cage The Elephant have carried within them all along,” wrote NME of ‘Social Cues‘.
““Seems like yesterday I was a child, just a ripple in the folds of time, I wish you well, I want to see you smile, it’s all right,” pines Shultz on the tender and intimate closer ‘Goodbye’ – another ode to the breakdown of his marriage. When all else fails, all you’re left with is yourself. This is the sound of Cage The Elephant exploring every corner of what they are.”