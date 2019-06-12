Cage The Elephant cancel UK and European tour dates after on stage “accident”

Guitarist Nick Bockrath now requires "immediate surgery"

Cage The Elephant have announced the cancellation of their UK tour after guitarist Nick Bockrath sustained a serious leg injury.

The Kentucky band have been forced to shelve a string of European dates including the Isle of Wight Festival, after Bockrath injured himself while performing at Sweden’s Pinkpop Festival last weekend.

“We regret to inform the fans that Cage The Elephant will be cancelling the upcoming European tour dates from 12 June to 20 June. Sadly, our guitarist Nick Bockrath had an accident on stage at “PINKPOP” and injured his leg badly (ruptured PCL, torn ACL, fractured tibia, damaged meniscus),” they said in a statement.

“He tried to play through two shows, but he now requires immediate surgery and is currently getting the medical attention he needs. All ticket refunds will be available at original point of purchase (with the exception of Isle of Wight Festival). We will keep you posted on future dates.”

While it’s yet to be confirmed if the band will return for future shows, all affected dates can be seen in full below.

12 June – Amsterdam, NLD at Melkweg Max

14 June – London, UK at Heaven

15 June – Isle of Wight, UK at Isle of Wight Festival

17 June – Edinburgh, UK at The Liquid Room

18 June – Birmingham, UK at O2 Institute2

20 June – Paris, FRA at Bataclan

The tour was set to take place in support of ‘Social Cues‘, the band’s fifth album which arrived in April.

“‘The War Is Over’ and ‘What I’m Becoming’ both have that sombre and smokey lounge act feel of The Last Shadow Puppets or Mini Mansions, but just revisit the more refined moments on ‘Melophobia’ and ‘Tell Me I’m Pretty’ and you’ll realise that it’s a guise that Cage The Elephant have carried within them all along,” NME wrote in a four star review.