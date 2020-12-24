Cage The Elephant announce charity livestream gig for next month

Cage The Elephant have announced a charity livestream gig, marking their first live performance since early spring.

Set to take place at Blackbird Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, the event is part of a Winter Benefit for Bread & Roses.

The non-profit arts organisation produces free entertainment and live music for children, teens, adults, and elders in the San Francisco Bay Area who are unable to experience the uplifting power of the arts.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the band wrote: “We are pleased to announce a special virtual concert for Bread & Roses’ Winter Benefit on Saturday, January 30th at 7pm CT.”

The virtual event, which will consist of music, fundraising, and celebration to honour the organisation’s essential work, will be broadcast on January 30 at 8pm EST (1am GMT) – get tickets here.

We are pleased to announce a special virtual concert for Bread & Roses' Winter Benefit on Saturday, January 30th at 7pm CT. Tickets are available now – including gifting options. Makes for a great (virtual) stocking stuffer! 🎟️ https://t.co/gbJPn9JUo7 pic.twitter.com/6tscHTVsDJ — Cage The Elephant (@CageTheElephant) December 18, 2020

Cage The Elephant released their fifth studio album ‘Social Cues’ last year. In a four-star review, NME‘s Andrew Trendell wrote: “Having spent their glittering career dancing through different sounds, Cage The Elephant truly find themselves on this mature, widescreen fifth album.”

Earlier this year, the band shared a video for recent single ‘Black Madonna’, directed by frontman Matt Schultz and recorded entirely over Zoom.

Discussing the video, the group said: “In a time where people are looking for connection more than ever, and with it not being possible, it forces a new perspective. This music video was directed by lead singer Matthew Shultz and edited entirely over Zoom during the quarantine/social distancing.

“The project started when COVID-19 began gaining traction and forced remote production so we repurposed a lot of existing never-before-seen footage/up-cycled content to make something new. Additionally, we worked with 15 collaborators over the past 8 weeks to have them contribute or create content, also while in isolation.”