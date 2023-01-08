Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz arrested for criminal gun possession

Cage The Elephant frontman Matt Schultz has been arrested after he was allegedly found to be in illegal possession of two loaded guns.

According to the New York Post, Schultz was staying at the Bowery Hotel in Lower Manhattan when police confronted him on on Thursday January 5. The police were reportedly tipped off by a member of the hotel’s staff, who is said to have witnessed the singer pulling a gun from his pocket in “a public part” of the building.

During his arraignment on Friday night (January 6), prosecutors claimed Schultz seemed to be intoxicated during the ordeal.

Police reportedly found two guns in Schultz’ hotel room, as well as a set of 11 Polaroid photos – including some that showed “a hand holding [and] pointing the firearm” – and six handwritten notes. Prosecutors have alleged that one of the notes “states in substance” a claim from Schultz that he “will protect [himself] if [he is] attacked”.

Schultz posted his bail of $10,000 (£8,270) on Friday night and has a court hearing scheduled for Wednesday February 22.

Cage The Elephant released their latest album, ‘Social Cues’, in January of 2019.

Speaking to NME the same year, Schultz revealed he wanted to work with Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem.

“Paul McCartney would be incredible,” he added. “I met him at festival and lost myself. I stammered: ‘Uh…you uh, were the voice of a generation Your melodies were so good!’ That’s all I could get out. But our guitarist Nick Bockrath actually ended up at a dinner party playing bongos in a drum circle with Paul and John McEnroe!”