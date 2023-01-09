Caity Baser announces 2023 tour with plan to keep tickets “affordable for all”

Caity Baser has announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2023 along with a new initiative to ensure affordable tickets for fans – find show dates below and buy tickets here.

The 20-year-old artist, who features on this year’s NME 100 of essential and emerging artists for 2023, will kick off the ‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ tour on April 7 in her home city of Brighton, with further dates in Bristol, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Newcastle, Dublin, Leeds and Southampton, before finishing up at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum on April 20 – her biggest show to date.

As part of the new initiative, tickets will be capped at affordable prices, with a press release stating that price points are set to be “much lower” than other touring artists at her level.

“Growing up, going to a gig was something I wasn’t able to do that regularly,” Baser said in a statement. “If I wanted to go to a concert/festival I would have to save up loads or wait until an occasion so I could ask my parents for it. I feel like now, being on the stage performing, I want to make gigs for everyone to come to as many times as they want.

“Cuz at the end of the day the most important thing to me is having them there. So for my tour I wanted to make sure tickets were affordable and available to all who want to come see me. Times are tough but music heals everyone and if I can help then I will no matter what. Can’t wait to share these shows with you and see you all x.”

Tickets go on sale Friday (January 13) at 10am GMT, which you can purchase here. Find the full list of tour dates below.

‘Thanks For Nothing, See You Never’ 2023 UK and Ireland tour.

APRIL

7 – Komedia, Brighton

8 – SWX, Bristol

10 – O2 Institute2, Birmingham

11 – Academy 2, Manchester

13 – SWG3 Studio Warehouse, Glasgow

14 – Northumbria Uni, Newcastle

16 – Green Room, Dublin

17 – Stylus, Leeds

19 – Engine Rooms, Southampton

20 – O2 Kentish Town Forum, London

Speaking to NME last year, Baser reflected on how she feels when performing live. “I never get nervous, as I’m like, ‘These are my people, you make me feel so welcome’,” she explained. “When I go out on-stage it’s not like a gig, it’s like a house party and everyone’s there. I just suddenly get up and am like, ‘Oi! Here’s a load of songs, do you want to hear it?’ I just feel like I’m in a big room with all my friends.”

Baser’s commitment to keeping ticket prices affordable follows efforts by Tom Grennan – whose biggest headline dates of his career were announced in October last year, and saw praise from fans and fellow musicians for the low pricing – and Paul Heaton, who capped his own tickets prices with collaborator Jacqui Abbott for their arena tour with Billy Bragg.