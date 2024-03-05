Caity Baser on “emotional” new music: “Happiness! Sadness! Dancing! Crying! Laughing! Everything!”

Caity Baser has told NME about what fans can expect from her new music, revealing that she wants to show more vulnerability going forward. Watch our interview above.

The NME cover star was speaking to us on the red carpet of the 2024 BRITs, where she was nominated for the Rising Star award.

As well as sharing her excitement for the ceremony, Baser revealed details about her new material – saying that she is looking to explore a wider range of emotions.

“I’ve got a mixtape coming out on March 15 called ‘Still Learning’, hence the L-plate dress,” she said, pointing to her red and white outfit. “That’s what I’m going with… I’m still learning. I’m going on a tour, there’s festival season, new music. It’s chaos, all of the time.”

Recalling what’s different this time around, she explained: “It’s more emotional than my other stuff, but it’s empowering. It’s exciting, it’s fresh. I hate when people say that word about music, ‘fresh’, but it’s fresh!

“[It explores] love, relationships, friends. Happiness! Sadness! Dancing, crying, laughing… everything.”

The ‘Pretty Boys’ singer also revealed that she attended the BRITs alongside other nominees Charlotte Plank and Venbee – with the event marking one year since she first met the latter.

Baser also shared her love of Tate McRae and excitement at the Canadian singer-songwriter performing on the night, saying that it would be “iconic” for them to join forces.

Speaking to NME for her recent cover interview, she opened up about what it’s like working from the US in comparison to the UK. “It’s quite similar to Caity Baser in the UK to be fair,” she said in the cover story, speaking in a photo studio in Los Angeles. “I don’t think it’ll ever change my sound and how I write music. That will always be authentically me… I hope they like me in that case!”

She also recalled how seeing Katy Perry helped her overcome her nerves in her childhood. “I had really bad stage fright. I couldn’t look anyone in the eye,” she admitted. “My mum took me to see Katy Perry and we sat at the top, right at the back… but she made everyone in that room feel so connected with her. I felt like she was waving just at me.”

Later this year Baser will perform at festivals including Isle Of Wight, which will also see appearances from Johnny Marr, Suede and The Pretenders. Her headline tour kicks off later this month with a slot in Leeds, and will continue with more shows across the UK before ending in London on April 19.

Visit here for tickets to her headline shows and festival dates, and click here to check out her playlist made exclusively to accompany the cover.