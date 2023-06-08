Cala Mijas 2023 announces new artists to lineup

Cala Mijas 2023 has added three new artists to their festival lineup that will take place later this summer.

M83, Underworld and Baxter Dury will join the previously announced performers The Strokes, Florence + the Machine, Arcade Fire, Moderat, Foals, Belle & Sebastian, Metronomy, IDLES and more.

The festival will showcase both international and local talent on the Costa Del Sol in the south of Spain on August 31 – September 2.

Baxter Dury is set to play on the festival’s opening day on Thursday, August 31. M83 are set to play on Friday September 1 as well as the British electronic duo Underworld. Check out the daily lineup breakdown below.

Tickets for Cala Mijas are on sale now from here. Day tickets are €75 while a three day pass is €180.

The 2022 debut edition of Cala Mijas saw performances from Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Liam Gallagher, Nathy Peluso, Inhaler, Blossoms, James Blake and Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul.

The festival places an equal focus beyond the music, recognising that the event must service the community as much as it does the people down in the pit. Recognised as B Corp company – alongside Bilbao BBK Live – they seek to limit their impact on the environment, use and uplift local crew and provide a safe space for all to enjoy.

In a three-star review, NME said the festival saw “stellar performances paired with partying and some teething problems”.

“Elevated by the acoustics of the sublime mountain range that surrounds the site, there’s a constant party holiday atmosphere enveloping the 37-acre coastal enclave that is home to Cala Mijas festival,” it continued.

NME added that “this is a festival with plenty of potential, but one that’s also still trying to carve out its niche”.