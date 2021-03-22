Calboy and Lil Wayne pay homage to Lauryn Hill in new song, ‘Miseducation’

Calboy and Lil Wayne have paid homage to Lauryn Hill via their new single, ‘Miseducation’. You can listen to it below.
- READ MORE: ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ review
The Chicago musician’s latest is a nod to Hill’s landmark 1998 debut album, ‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’, and features Lil Wayne on guest vocals.
The video for the track, which you can watch below, was filmed in Miami and New York and directed by Shomi Patwary.
Earlier this month (March 1) it was revealed that Lil Wayne has a new Young Money compilation on the way.
Wayne revealed that a compilation to highlight the artists on his roster is in the works. “We about to put the compilation together with all the artists together on one album,” he told Fox Sports Radio’s Up On Game podcast.
“That sets up everything for everybody so they could start coming out with their solo projects as well.”