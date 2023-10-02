California Governor thinks Taylor Swift will have “profoundly powerful” impact on US election

California governor Gavin Newson has said that he believes Taylor Swift‘s influence will have a “profoundly powerful impact on the 2024 US presidential election.

Newson, the democratic governor, was at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley on Wednesday (September 27) for the second republican date. While there, he was asked by TMZ about how celebrities might impact next year’s race, he immediately focused on Swift and her influence over young voters, calling her someone who “stands tall and unique”.

“What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful,” he said.

On September 19, Swift urged her fans to take action at the forthcoming US elections, which drove record-breaking numbers to the Vote.org website.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you at my US shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!,” read a message Swift posted to her Instagram stories.

The following day, Vote.org’s communication director, Nick Morrow, revealed on X (fka Twitter) that “our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes” following Swift’s plea.

“13! Let’s just say her reputation for being a mastermind is very well-earned! #NVRD,” he continued.

Swift broke years of political silence in 2018 to back two Democrat candidates in the US midterm elections and ask her fans to register and vote. It came after she faced criticism for not speaking out against Donald Trump ahead of the 2016 US election.

In 2020, the singer shared a video message that saw her endorse Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on the eve of the presidential election.

