GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

California rapper Bris shot dead at 24

Sacramento Police pronounced Christopher Treadwell dead at the scene

By Will Richards
Bris
Bris in the 'Need Hammy' video. Credit: YouTube.

California rapper Bris has been shot dead at 24 years-old, police have confirmed.

Records from the Sacramento County Coroner state that Bris, real name Christopher Treadwell, sustained a fatal gunshot wound in the city in the early hours of Sunday (June 21).

A report from Sacramento Police says that the shooting occurred after a related “solo vehicle collision”. Treadwell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Last year, Bris released his ’10:42′ mixtape in collaboration with G-Man, which he has since followed up with a series of one-off singles.

Last week, he shared a new video for his recent single ‘Need Hammy’. You can watch the video below.

Artists and fans have been mourning the death of Bris on social media.

“RIP Bris,” wrote Sub Pop artist Clipping on Twitter. “Panhandling was one of my favorite songs last year. He could’ve been one of the greats. Still so sick of rappers dying.”

Advertisement

Others are sharing some of their favourite videos and tracks from the rapper, with one writing: “RIP Bris. The Emu. Sactown’s best talent since Mozzy. The potential to be an all-time West Coast great, but cut down way too soon.

“Reminds me of Jimmy Wopo & Pop Smoke — artists about to define an entire region only to be killed before they had the chance. So unbelievably sad.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.