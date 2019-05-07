Calling all K-pop fans – here’s your chance to win tickets to BLACKPINK’s first ever London show

The BLACKPINK 2019 World Tour with Kia [In Your Area] will arrive in Wembley in May

BLACKPINK are set to hold their first ever concert in London and you could have the chance to be there, courtesy of Kia Motors UK.

Fresh from making history at this year’s Coachella festival, the K-pop girl group will perform at The SSE Arena Wembley on May 22 as part of their BLACKPINK 2019 WORLD TOUR with Kia [IN YOUR AREA]. It will be only their second ever show in the UK, following a stop at Manchester Arena the night before.

The tour will see the record-breaking quadruple girl-group perform tracks from their latest mini-album ‘Kill This Love’, alongside fan favourites from their back catalogue, including ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’ and ‘BOOMBAYAH’.

NME and Kia Motors UK have teamed up to give 10 lucky people tickets to the hotly-anticipated show. Five winners will receive two standing tickets each, which include the option to attend soundcheck before the concert, as well as a “send-off” from the band afterwards.

Another five winners will receive a pair of standing tickets each, which also include the option to attend soundcheck.

To enter, head to NME AAA now and follow @Kia_OnBeat on Instagram for the latest on BLACKPINK’s 2019 WORLD TOUR with Kia [IN YOUR AREA].