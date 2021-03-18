CALM announces interactive live-streamed BST charity rave

Suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) has announced an interactive live-streamed BST charity rave.

Created by award-winning beatboxer SK Shlomo, the mini-festival will celebrate British Summer Time by bringing together isolated households while raising money for the charity.

The 4.5 hour event will run from 8:30pm on March 27, ending with a big celebration as the clocks change and 1:00am GMT becomes 2:00am BST. The line-up will include virtual DJ sets from SK Shlomo himself as well as the likes of Rob Da Bank, Altern-8, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, DJ Rap, Slipmatt and many more.

Tickets for the event are free, with the first 1000 ravers given the option to appear on screen alongside the DJs. There will also be prizes up for grabs for everything from best decorations to raviest outfits.

On Saturday 27 March, join award-winning beatboxer @SKShlomo + friends as we rave goodbye to the dark months until 1am when we enter #BritishSummerTime They’re fund-raving for CALM, so grab your glowsticks and your free ticket and let’s rave-from-home! 👉🏽https://t.co/ukGiWCD4Sm pic.twitter.com/jW9NhEoi2r — CALM (@theCALMzone) March 15, 2021

“This is a painful time for so many, myself included and I’ve been open about my ongoing struggle with suicidal depression,” SK Shlomo said in a press release. “Organising this BST Rave has been such a fun distraction – creating a global party that brings people together whilst helping save lives – it’s an absolute blast.”

CALM CEO Simon Gunning added: “The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and people are needing CALM and our services more than ever. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That’s why we’re proud to be supporting SK Shlomo’s BST Rave, and give people a fun evening to help them take a break from all that’s happening. So grab your glowsticks and your free ticket and let’s rave-from-home!”

For more information and to book tickets, visit the rave’s official website here.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: