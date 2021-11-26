Calvin Harris and David Guetta to headline inaugural Creamfields South

Creamfields South has announced the first wave of acts for next year’s event, including headliners David Guetta and Calvin Harris.

The inaugural dance festival will take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex between June 2 and June 4, 2022. Tickets go on general sale here at 9am GMT next Tuesday (November 30).

Organisers have now confirmed that Guetta and Harris will top the bill on the Friday (June 3) and Saturday (4) respectively.

Also part of the “phase one” line-up are Fatboy Slim, Deadmau5, CamelPhat, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones and Charlotte De Witte. More names are expected in the coming months.

You can check out the announcement post and trailer below.

Hylands Park, Chelmsford is the site of next year’s inaugural Creamfields South and what a site it is! Sign up for Tickets ⏩ https://t.co/MZxvBnauox #CreamfieldsSouth pic.twitter.com/pZVMYYigsU — Creamfields South (@CreamfieldSouth) November 20, 2021

Those hoping to attend Creamfields South next summer are required to sign up to be in with a chance of bagging tickets. Earlier this week, organisers said that over 110,000 people had already registered.

“That’s over twice the capacity of the show – a definite sell out,” they wrote. “Make sure you’ve signed up to avoid disappointment.”

The spin-off event will take place in addition to the regular Creamfields, which is traditionally held over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the festival.

The 2021 edition of Creamfields saw performances from the likes of Chemical Brothers, Chase And Status and Tiesto.