Calvin Harris and Sam Smith debut video for glittering new anthem ‘Desire’

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith have released a video for their new collaboration ‘Desire’.

The track was released last month and peaked at Number Six on the Billboard US Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. The song features a thumping beat with the anthemic chorus, “You are my desire, oh / And just the thought of you is keepin’ me awake / You take me higher, oh / Take me away”, fit for the dance floor.

An accompanying video has since been released which features a group of drag racers driving around, while Smith sings and poses around a race car.

Advertisement

‘Desire’ marks Harris and Smith’s third collaboration together following ‘Promises’ and ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ from Smith’s latest album ‘Gloria’.

Upon the collaboration’s release, ‘Desire’ debuted in the UK Top 20 charts peaking at Number Twelve and has garnered over 18 million streams globally.

The track comes hot off of the heels of ‘Miracle’, Harris’ collaborative single with Ellie Goulding. The ’90s trance-inspired track marks the pair’s third team-up following 2012’s ‘I Need Your Love’ and 2014’s ‘Outside’. Harris teased the song in January by sharing a photo of himself and Goulding in the studio.

The track peaked at Number One on both the UK Singles and Dance charts, spending eight weeks in that spot followed by 16 weeks in the OCC Top 3.

Advertisement

In other news, Smith has earned a total of five nominations at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. They have earned nominations for Video Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Direction, Best Visual Effects and Best Choreography.

The singer also had a song featured in the Barbie soundtrack titled ‘Man I Am’. The track follows the point of view of all the actors playing Ken in the movie.