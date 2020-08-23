Calvin Harris and The Weeknd share details of new track ‘Over Now’

Calvin Harris and The Weeknd are set to release a joint single, ‘Over Now’.

Billed as “Calvin Harris x The Weeknd,” the collaboration was first teased via the latter’s Instagram account on Thursday (August 20), with the singer posting a photograph of the pair sharing drinks while Harris wears a Coachella wristband.

Both artists confirmed the news by posting more information about the track on social media yesterday (August 22). “over now. friday,” The Weeknd – AKA Abel Tesfaye – wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

“Brand new this Friday,” Harris captioned his Instagram post, with each tagging the other and sharing what appears to be brand new artwork for the single – check it out below.

‘Over Now’ follows Harris’ latest track released under his Love Regenerator moniker last month (July 17), ‘Live Without Your Love’.

The producer and DJ began releasing music under the new name earlier this year. At the time, he said he wanted to “rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces”.

Advertisement

‘Live Without Your Love’ features the vocals of The Internet’s Steve Lacy. Harris added he wanted the project to be comprised of “just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me”.

Tesfaye is still set to perform at the MTV VMAs next week, with six nominations to his name, despite some recently announced “last minute” changes to the awards ceremony.