Calvin Harris announces huge Hampden Park stadium show in Glasgow

Calvin Harris has announced details of a huge Glasgow stadium show at Hampden Park this summer.

The Scottish producer and DJ, whose last studio album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ was released in June 2017, is set to play in his home country for the first time since he headlined T In The Park in 2016.

Harris will perform at Hampden Park, the 52,000-capacity Glasgow stadium which usually hosts football games involving the Scottish national team, on July 2.

Tickets for the show are set to go on sale on Friday (March 4) at 10am, and you’ll be able to find them here when they go on sale.

Hampden Park is also set to hosts gigs by the likes of Liam Gallagher, Ed Sheeran, Gerry Cinnamon and Coldplay this year.

Harris looks set for a busy summer of performing, with slots at EXIT Festival, Creamfields South, Sziget and the Belfast-based Belsonic all confirmed so far. He’s also set for a residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza from June through to September.

Back in January Harris released his latest Love Regenerator track, ‘Lonely’, which featured Sananda Maitreya. Last year, Harris collaborated with Tom Grennan on the song ‘By Your Side’.

Harris has previously spoken in favour of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), sharing his view that the craze has the potential to “completely revolutionise the music industry”.

“I thought: ‘Wow, this is a whole new tool for creativity that isn’t policed by radio or streaming, or someone from the label or any of this stuff’,” he said back in March 2021. “It’s a whole new avenue that you can really just put out whatever you want, and that’s kind of how music should be but it really isn’t.”