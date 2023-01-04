Calvin Harris announces “immersive” gig on TikTok LIVE

Calvin Harris will be playing his first ever virtual concert, which will be streamed on TikTok LIVE.

The show will take place on next Friday (January 13) at 8pm GMT, and will be broadcast on Harris’ official TikTok account and in Europe and Asia on PICO.

Per a press release, the gig will feature Harris performing as a virtual avatar and “will take fans on a musical journey through Calvin’s virtual universe, featuring audio reactive visuals in a nature inspired luminous world”.

“I’m so excited to kick off such an innovative music series with Wave, PICO and TikTok and can’t wait for fans to experience my first ever virtual concert,” Harris said.

“It’s an honour to host Calvin Harris’ first ever virtual concert, which will push the boundaries of what is possible for artists going LIVE on TikTok and PICO,” said Paul Hourican, Global Head of Music Operations at TikTok.

“Calvin is a globally acclaimed DJ and performer, responsible for some of the biggest electronic hits and headlining massive international festivals. We’ve loved working with Calvin, Mark and the whole team as well as Wave and PICO to create this experience, which is going to be a special moment for the global TikTok community.”

Watch Harris’s avatar reveal below:

Electronic music is one of the most popular genres on TikTok, with the hashtag #ElectronicMusic amassing over 3.6billion views. Harris’s music has soundtracked multiple trends on the platform – his Funk Wav remix of SZA‘s 2017 track ‘The Weekend’ has over 5.5million creations, while ‘Feels’, his 2017 collaboration with Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean, has 1.8million.

Meanwhile, ‘Stay With Me’ inspired a dance trend that saw creators show off their favourite festival outfits, reveal what outfits make them feel most confident, and bond with their parents and babies through the power of dance.

Harris recently shut down rumours that he produced an album for Rita Ora which never saw the light of day. He clarified that they did work on ‘one unreleased song’ together, but it was never released because ‘it isn’t good’.