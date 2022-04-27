Calvin Harris, Carl Cox and more announced for Glastonbury’s Arcadia

Calvin Harris, Carl Cox, Chase & Status, DJ EZ and Four Tet are among the names that have been announced on the 2022 line-up for Glastonbury‘s Arcadia stage.

The Arcadia spider makes its return to the festival for the first time since 2018, with both the 2020 (due to be headlined by McCartney, Lamar and Taylor Swift) and 2021 festivals both cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2019, Arcadia replaced their iconic spider with new sculpture Pangea. Speaking about what to look forward to in 2019, Glastonbury boss Emily Eavis said: “I would say the new structure for Arcadia. It’s called Pangea, and it’s an enormous crane that you can see from pretty much the entire site.”

The spider will be back at the Worthy Farm festival from June 22-26, with Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar set to headline the Pyramid Stage.

Other names on the Arcadia line-up include Jon Hopkins, Kurupt FM, Nia Archives, Nina Kravis, TSHA and more. See the full list below.

The legendary @A_rcadia Spider returns with an incredible line-up for Glastonbury 2022! 🕷️🔥 pic.twitter.com/UcC38b72E2 — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 27, 2022

Yesterday (April 26), Jonathan Pie, Nish Kumar, Pam Ayers, Siegfried & Joy and Josh Widdicombe were among the names announced for Glastonbury‘s Theatre and Circus fields.

The Theatre and Circus area at Glastonbury involves the transformation of three fields at Worthy Farm, with more than 1000 performances on stages both day and night.

Last week also saw the announcement of the 2022 line-up for Glastonbury‘s Silver Hayes area. Fatboy Slim, Romy and Mura Masa will be joined by the likes of Berwyn, Leon Vynehall, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Sofia Kourtesis and more.

Elsewhere, Sugababes, The Damned, Imelda May and John Cooper Clarke were announced for this year’s Field Of Avalon line-up at the festival.

Glastonbury have also launched a new, official TikTok account. The latest video posted to the account was a brief history of the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage.