Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding confirmed to perform at BRIT Awards 2024

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding will perform at the BRIT Awards next month, it has been confirmed.

The news was announced by the BRIT Awards on social media ahead of the March 2 ceremony at The O2 Arena in London. The show will be broadcast on ITV 1. Harris and Goulding are expected to perform their hit, ‘Miracle’ at the awards show.

Harris and Goulding are also being nominated at the awards next month, as they contend for the title of Song Of The Year along with the likes of Raye, Central Cee, Dave, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Kenya Grace, Lewis Capaldi, PinkPantheress, Stormzy and more.

Advertisement

Calvin Harris is also nominated for two additional awards: Pop act and Dance act. See the full list of BRIT Awards 2024 nominees here.

Other acts confirmed to perform at the BRIT Awards so far are Dua Lipa, Raye, Kylie Minogue (this year’s BRITs Global Icon), Jungle and Rema and Becky Hill and Chase & Status.

Goulding and Harris released ‘Miracle’ in March 2023. The ’90s trance-inspired track marked the pair’s third team-up following 2012’s ‘I Need Your Love’ and 2014’s ‘Outside’. Harris teased the song in January earlier that year by sharing a photo of himself and Goulding in the studio.

‘Miracle’ was crowned the UK’s second ‘Song Of The Summer’ for 2023, just behind Central Cee and Dave’s monumental collaboration, ‘Sprinter’.

In August, the 36-year-old Ellie Goulding was caught in an accident while performing at Victorious Festival in Portsmouth, wherein a firework was launched at the wrong time while performing ‘Miracle’, and hit her. In footage of the incident, she was seen screaming and covering her face upon the firework’s impact, before continuing to sing.

Advertisement

She later assured fans through a statement posted to Instagram after the incident, writing: “To those asking I am ok! Pyro didn’t hit me directly in the face. Face is intact. Love you thank you x.”