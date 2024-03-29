Calvin Harris hits back at critics who said his Ultra Music set was “underwhelming”: “And you wonder why I never play EDM festivals?”

Calvin Harris has hit out at people who criticised his Ultra Music set, which was described as “underwhelming”.

The Scottish DJ replied in the comments of a now-deleted post from dance music magazine Dancing Astro, where some users reportedly took issue with Harris’ set.

In response, Harris wrote: “You expect me to play none of my songs? how deep is your love – billion streams, this is what u came for – billion streams, my way – billion streams, slide – billion streams, feels – billion streams, one kiss – billion streams, and the other 5 half a bil, and before 2014 another 20, and not cheesy shit, proper fucking songs with real artists.”

He went on to point out the many new and unreleased edits of his songs that he did play, accusing the commenters of wishing he’d play “‘FE!N’ trap edits” instead (‘FE!N’ is a Travis Scott/Playboi Carti song).

“And you wonder why I never play edm festivals,” Harris continued. “At least people I saw irl had a great time and I can be happy with that, but fuck at this point whatever I do is gonna piss you off.”

This summer, Harris is due to play a headline DJ set at TRMSMT Festival 2024 in Glasgow, joining Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon. He will also continue his residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza.

It follows after his recent Best Dance Act win at the BRITs 2024, beating out fellow contenders Fred Again.., Romy, Becky Hill and Barry Can’t Swim. Harris was also nominated in the Pop Act category, but lost to Dua Lipa.

Recently Harris spoke about his plans to quit DJing soon. “I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing,” said Harris (via DJ Mag). “The more commercial end [of DJing], it gets a wee bit… a little bit suspect. I think I’d prefer to be in the studio making tunes.”

“I think that’s where the majority of my talent lies, making something sound good,” he further explained. “So I would like to make other people’s records sound good.”

In other news, Harris has revealed his bizarre jet lag cure: “I’m surprised they get through security”.