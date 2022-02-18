Calvin Harris leads host of new acts for EXIT Festival 2022

Calvin Harris, Napalm Death and Jax Jones lead a raft of new acts who have been announced for EXIT Festival 2022.

Honey Dijon, Maceo Plex, ZHU, James Arthur and Marky Ramone are also among the 60 new additions to the bash, which is set to take place at the Petrovaradin Fortress in Serbia from July 7-10.

They join the previously announced headliners Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, with more headliners expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. You can view the full line-up so far below.

Tickets are on sale now and can purchased here. For more information head to EXIT’s official website here.

Last year’s event was the first major festival to be held in Europe since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Health Centre Novi Sad and the association Project Lab, under the leadership of epidemiologist Marija Milić MD, conducted a COVID study at the festival, where they divided a total of 345 visitors into two groups: vaccinated and those who entered the festival with a negative test. They reportedly resulted in zero coronavirus infections.

Speaking about this year’s event, Dušan Kovačević, EXIT founder and CEO, said: “The fact that we successfully organised the first major festival in the world after the pandemic gives us great confidence and optimism for 2022.

“Last year’s edition also gave us a huge boost in terms of visitors and media, so we decided to further raise the level of line-up and to offer audiences around the world one of our strongest and most diverse editions ever.”

Calvin Harris shared the track ‘Love Regenerator’ last month. He is also set to headline Creamfields South alongside David Guetta later this year.