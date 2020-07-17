Calvin Harris has shared a new track called ‘Live Without Your Love’ under his Love Regenerator moniker.

The producer and DJ began releasing music under the new name earlier this year. At the time, he said he wanted to “rediscover the way I originally began producing music 22 years ago before I ever thought about how it might be perceived by outside forces”.

He added he wanted the project to be comprised of “just pure fun and experimentation with what sounded good to me”.

‘Live Without Your Love’ follows the release of four EPs from Harris this year and features the vocals of The Internet’s Steve Lacy. “I can’t live without your love,” he sings on the track. “My mind is always in a rush.” Listen to it below now.

The producer described ‘Hypnagogic (I Can’t Wait)’ and ‘CP-1’, his debut tracks as Love Regenerator, as being inspired by “early rave, breaks, techno and house, the music I was obsessed with growing up”.

In May, Harris revealed he had technically died in 2014 when he had to have his heart restarted by doctors. Responding to someone posting a video from his set at Electric Daisy Carnival that year, the DJ wrote: “Interesting year for me 2014, started with me knocking myself off number 1 in the UK and ended with my heart getting restarted in the ER.”

He pulled out of a scheduled appearance the 2014 MTV EMAs, citing heart problems for his absence, and later confirmed he had ben diagnosed with arrhythmia.