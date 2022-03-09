Calvin Harris, Megan Thee Stallion and more announced for new Munich festival SUPERBLOOM

Calvin Harris and Megan Thee Stallion are among the artists who have been announced on the line-up for the inaugural edition of the Munich festival SUPERBLOOM.

The new event will take place at the Olympiapark and Olympiastadion München in Munich, Germany across two days, September 3-4.

As well as Harris and Megan, the likes of David Guetta, Macklemore, Stromae, Anne-Marie, Years & Years, Glass Animals, Skepta, Willow, Sigrid, Girl In Red, Beabadoobee, Dora Jar and Rita Ora will also perform during the two-day festival.

You can see the line-up for SUPERBLOOM Festival 2022 below.

“SUPERBLOOM is more than just a music festival: the numerous experience areas offer something for all the senses,” a press release adds about the festival. 11 “experience areas” at SUPERBLOOM will offer “something to discover, experience and interact with at every turn from art to fashion, science to sustainability, dance and acrobatics and much more”.

You can find out more information about SUPERBLOOM 2022 by heading here, while tickets are on sale now from here.

Calvin Harris recently announced details of a huge Glasgow stadium show at Hampden Park this summer.

Harris looks set for a busy summer of performing, with slots at EXIT Festival, Creamfields South, Sziget and the Belfast-based Belsonic all confirmed so far. He’s also set for a residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza from June through to September.

Megan Thee Stallion, meanwhile, will make her debut appearance at Glastonbury Festival this year. She’s also set to perform at Wireless Festival, Roskilde and Parklife this summer.