Calvin Harris reveals bizarre jet lag cure: “I’m surprised they get through security”

Calvin Harris has revealed his bizarre method of combatting jet lag.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 2 yesterday (March 4), the producer, DJ and songwriter spoke to Zoe Ball on the Breakfast Show about a recent experience on a plane.

“I was on a British Airways flight only a couple of weeks ago, and the air hostess told me she’d never seen anybody crack eggs and pour them into their mouth in their seat before,” Harris told Ball. “But that was me. That’s what I do.”

He went on to explain that he uses six eggs, adding: “I like to get rid of the white so I just do the raw yolk. I find it gets rid of jet lag.”

When asked how he manages to get six eggs onto a flight without breaking them, Harris said: “You just stick them in your bag. I’m surprised they get through security because for me, that’s liquid. But it’s never, ever been flagged.”

You can watch a clip of the conversation in the post below, or listen back to the full show via BBC Sounds.

Last weekend saw Harris win the Dance Act award at the BRITs 2024, beating Fred Again.., Romy, Becky Hill and Barry Can’t Swim. He was also nominated in the Pop Act category, but lost out to Dua Lipa.

Additionally, Harris and Ellie Goulding’s joint 2023 single ‘Miracle’ was in the running for Song Of The Year. The pair performed the hit track live together at the ceremony too.

In other news, Harris has spoken about his plans to quit DJing within the next 10 years.

This summer will see Calvin Harris deliver a headline DJ set at TRMSMT Festival 2024 in Glasgow, joining Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon at the top of the bill. The star is also due to continue his residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza.