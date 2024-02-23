Calvin Harris reveals plans to quit DJing

Calvin Harris has said that he plans to quit DJing within the next 10 years.

The Scottish DJ, producer and songwriter shed some light on his future career during an interview with Capital Dance on Wednesday (February 21).

“I always said that once I get past 50, I can’t see me DJing,” said Harris, who turned 40 last month (via DJ Mag). The more commercial end [of DJing], it gets a wee bit… a little bit suspect. I think I’d prefer to be in the studio making tunes.”

Harris joked about searching online for “anti-ageing supplements” ahead of his recent milestone birthday, but said he “feels good” currently.

He spoke about his long-term plan to focus on the recording studio, and said he’d be interested in producing for other artists.

“I think that’s where the majority of my talent lies, making something sound good,” Harris explained. “So I would like to make other people’s records sound good.”

When asked by host MistaJam when he would like to make this career change, the DJ replied: “42, 43? [Laughs].”

Harris was in the Capital Dance studio alongside Rag N’ Bone Man, with the pair having recently collaborated on the single ‘Lovers In A Past Life’. You can watch a clip of the conversation in the post above.

This summer will see Harris deliver a headline DJ set at TRMSMT Festival 2024 in Glasgow. He joins Liam Gallagher and Gerry Cinnamon at the top of the bill. Additionally, the star is due to continue his residencies in Las Vegas and Ibiza.

Next weekend, Calvin Harris will perform with Ellie Goulding at the BRIT Awards where their collaborative hit single ‘Miracle’ is nominated for Song Of The Year. He is also in the running for an award in the Pop Act and Dance Act categories.