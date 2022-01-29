Calvin Harris shares new Love Regenerator track, ‘Lonely’

Calvin Harris has shared a new track as Love Regenerator.

It’s the latest in a group of records the DJ has share since launching his Love Regenerator alias in January 2020.

The latest, which sees a collaboration with Riva Starr and Sandara Maitreya, is called ‘Lonely’ – listen to it below.

Late last year, Creamfields South announced the first wave of acts for next year’s event, and it includes Harris as a headliner alongside David Guetta.

The inaugural dance festival will take place at Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex between June 2 and June 4, 2022. Tickets are on general sale here.

Also part of the “phase one” line-up are Fatboy Slim, Deadmau5, CamelPhat, Becky Hill, Amelie Lens, Carl Cox, Jamie Jones and Charlotte De Witte. More names are expected in the coming months.

Harris also features on The Weeknd’s new album, ‘Dawn FM’.

Reviewing that, NME said: “If ‘Dawn FM’ hints at great personal change, musically it doesn’t shake things up quite as much. This isn’t a bad thing – the album is a coherent, cool cruise through dark synth-pop, pulling its references from the ‘80s (Giorgio Moroder, Michael Jackson, Depeche Mode, R.E.M., Talking Heads).

“…He closes out with positive – if cryptic – advice: “God knows life is chaos but he made one thing true: you gotta unwind your mind, train your soul to align and dance til you find that divine boogaloo. In other words: you gotta be heaven to see heaven. May peace be with you.” ‘Dawn FM’ feels like the first steps on a journey for The Weeknd to find peace with himself; perhaps next time we hear from him, he’ll be fully embracing the light of day.”