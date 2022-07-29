Calvin Harris shares new song ‘New To You’ featuring Normani, Offset and Tinashe

Calvin Harris has released another song from his forthcoming album ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2’ – listen to ‘New To You’ below.

The R&B-style single, which features Normani, Offset and Tinashe, follows ‘Stay With Me‘ (feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell) which was released earlier his month.

That track followed the 21 Savage team-up ‘New Money‘, which was also released in July, and May’s ‘Potion‘ with Dua Lipa and Young Thug.

Listen to ‘New To You’ below.

‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2′ is the follow-up to Harris’ 2017 album, ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’, marking his first album in five years.

Yesterday (July 28) the Scottish DJ and producer shared the star-studded tracklist for his new record. Stefflon Don, Charlie Puth, Busta Rhymes, Jorja Smith, Snoop Dogg, Swae Lee, Pusha T and many more names are featured in addition to aforementioned acts.

In January Harris released his latest Love Regenerator track, ‘Lonely’, which featured Sananda Maitreya. Last year, Harris collaborated with Tom Grennan on the song ‘By Your Side’.

Harris played a special set at last month’s Glastonbury, DJing from inside the awe-inspiring Arcadia spider.

Reviewing the late-night set, NME said: “Blame it on the ley lines, or the otherworldly experience of standing shoulder to shoulder with ecstatic music lovers with the stars as a backdrop, but the lovelorn dance tracks Harris is known for take on new optimistic tones under the metal spider-fueled inferno.

“‘How Deep Is Your Love’ transforms from an angry inquisition to a recognition that boundless adoration is possible. The lyrics “we found love in a hopeless place” mutate from a proclamation of a sad memory into nostalgic gratitude that even dejected spaces can be fertile ground for romance.”