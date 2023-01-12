Calvin Harris shares picture from the studio with Ellie Goulding

Calvin Harris has shared a picture from the studio with Ellie Goulding.

The producer and DJ tweeted a selfie of the pair and simply wrote, “back in the studio with Ellie Goulding!!” along with a CD emoji.

The pair previously collaborated on 2012’s ‘I Need Your Love’ and 2014’s ‘Outside’. The former featured on Harris’ album ’18 Months’ which also featured his huge hit with Rihanna ‘We Found Love’ while the latter appeared on ‘Motion’.

Advertisement

It comes after Goulding earlier this week, delayed the release of her upcoming new album, ‘Higher Than Heaven’ due to some “exciting” new developments, which suggests that her team up with Harris could well be the reason.

The record was due to arrive on February 3, 2023 (pre-order here), and is the follow up to her 2020 album, ‘Brightest Blue’.

But earlier this week, the musician announced on Twitter that her album would be delayed. Goulding wrote: “To my incredible fans – I’m sorry to announce that we’re delaying the release of Higher Than Heaven to March 24.”

Meanwhile, Harris was recently announced to appear at this year’s Coachella, alongside the likes of Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK and Frank Ocean, Gorillaz, Burna Boy, boygenius – aka the supergroup featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker – Björk, Rosalía, The Chemical Brothers, Charli XCX, Kali Uchis and Jai Paul.

Tickets for Coachella 2023 weekend one are already on sale, with weekend two passes opening for pre-sale at 11am on Friday (January 13). You can register for passes now on Coachella’s official website.

Advertisement

Festival organisers have also confirmed that Coachella 2023 will be livestreamed once again on YouTube, bringing performances and behind-the-scenes content to fans worldwide.

Tomorrow (January 13), Harris will also be playing his first ever virtual concert, which will be streamed on TikTok LIVE.