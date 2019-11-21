Camila Cabello announces 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Coming to an arena near you...

Camila Cabello has confirmed that she’ll return to the UK and Ireland next summer for her largest tour to date.

The ‘Señorita’ singer will kick off the jaunt at Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena on June 1, before heading to venues including Manchester Arena and London’s The O2. Tickets will go on general sale from 9AM on November 29 and fans can buy them here.

It comes as she prepares to release her second album ‘Romance’ on December 6, which has been previewed with recent releases ‘Living Proof’ and the aforementioned ‘Señorita’, which sees her teaming up with boyfriend Shawn Mendes.

Other tracks include ‘Shameless,’ ‘Liar,’ ‘Cry For Me’ and ‘Easy’, although the complete track listing is yet to be released.

She previously said of the album: “I wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had.

“I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget. It was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in. It was mine… and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.”