Camila Cabello has issued a lengthy apology after racist Tumblr posts she made as a teenager have resurfaced.

Between 2012 and 2013, Cabello shared a series of racist posts on her Tumblr account, including racist jokes and imagery.

The messages resurfaced this week (December 17) after a Twitter user shared the screenshotted messages in a thread accusing the singer of racism. Cabello’s Tumblr account was deleted within hours.

I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/iZrnUawUAb — camila (@Camila_Cabello) December 18, 2019

In her apology on Twitter, Cabello admitted her messages were “horrible and hurtful”.

Cabello, who is now 22, wrote: “When I was younger, I used language I was deeply ashamed of and will regret forever. I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now.”

Cabello said she regretted the posts “from the bottom of my heart”, adding: “I’ve grown and learned and am conscious and aware of the history and the pain it carries in a way I wasn’t before.”

Stating that she “never had an ounce of hate or divisiveness”, Cabello admitted: “The truth is I was embarrassingly unaware and ignorant…. I can’t say enough how deeply sorry and ashamed I feel.”

The apology comes a week after Cabello’s second album ‘Romance’ was released. It has reached No 3 in the US Billboard Hot 100 and No 14 in the UK.

In NME’s recent Big Read with Cabello, the singer behind ‘Havana’ and ‘Senorita’ said she’d love to do a duet with Billie Eilish, after Eilish’s brother and co-writer/co-producer Finneas helped produce ‘Romance’.

Cabello said: “That’s a good idea, because I love her voice. She has a beautiful voice and I think she’s so talented.”