Hear Camila Cabello’s brass-tinged cover of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Someone You Loved’

Capaldi quips: “Sales of this song are about to skyrocket”

Camila Cabello showed Lewis Capaldi love recently by covering his hit song ‘Someone You Loved’ in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge.

Cabello’s arrangement of the song added more instrumentation and sonic flourishes to the piano ballad, including drums and horns. Watch her performance below:

In an Instagram post, Cabello wrote about her emotional attachment to ‘Someone You Loved’: “lol every time I get to the last line of this song, I am almost in tears, ‘I let my guard down, and then you pulled the rug, I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved’ 😭😭😭”

She added, “The “kinda” kills me especially, @lewiscapaldi thanks for making a magically heartbreaking song and making me get in my feelings every time I sang this.” See the post below:

Capaldi could barely contain his joy in his own tongue-in-cheek response to Cabello on social media: “SALES OF THIS SONG ARE ABOUT TO SKY ROCKET CAMILA YOU ARE INCREDIBLE I NEED TO TELL MY MUM AT ONCE #CamilaMadeMeAMilly”

While in the Live Lounge, Cabello also performed one of her new singles, ‘Liar’. Watch her rendition below:

Cabello is expected to release her sophomore solo album, ‘Romance’, sometime this year. She teased the new record early last month with a cryptic video featuring a monologue about love, wonder and romance. In June, she collaborated with Shawn Mendes on the steamy chart-topper ‘Señorita’.

Cabello released her debut solo album ‘Camila’ last year after leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony in 2016. The record included the international smash hit, ‘Havana’.