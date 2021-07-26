Camila Cabello denies blackface accusations in performance

Camila Cabello has responded to accusations that one of her backup dancers was wearing blackface during a recent performance.

READ MORE: 21 geeky facts about Camila Cabello

Last week (July 23), the pop star stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to debut her new song, ‘Don’t Go Yet’. After the performance, she was met with a backlash after one of her dancers appeared to be wearing blackface.

Responding to the criticism in a social media post on Saturday (July 24), Cabello wrote: “Hey! so this dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan. we purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin.

Advertisement

“There are white people, African American people, Latin people, etc. and so the point wasn’t to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not.”

She added: “The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80’s character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan.”

You can watch Cabello’s performance of ‘Don’t Go Yet’ on Fallon below:

‘Don’t Go Yet’ is taken from Cabello’s upcoming third album ‘Familia’, which she announced last week.

Advertisement

The pop star’s new record was inspired by her spending more time with her family during the various coronavirus lockdowns in which she returned more to her Latin roots.

Cabello told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 of the record: “I want it to be that kind of family affair selfishly, because it would make me happy. It would make my life better and that’s what I want, so that’s really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album.”

Earlier this year Cabello launched the Healing Justice Project, a fund to provide mental health support for frontline workers and activists.

The singer partnered with the Movement Voter Fund to provide funding to 10 organisations for resources to help with their workers’ mental wellbeing.