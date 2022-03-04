Listen to Camila Cabello’s new collaboration with Ed Sheeran, ‘Bam Bam’

Camila Cabello has released her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran – you can listen to ‘Bam Bam’ below.

First announced last month, the singer/songwriter then shared a snippet of the track earlier this week (February 28).

Cabello has now released ‘Bam Bam’, which was produced by Ricky Reed, Edgar Barrera and Cheche Alara and written by Cabello, Sheeran and Reed.

The track is Cabello’s first new music release of 2022 and is the latest preview of her forthcoming new album ‘Familia’, which is set for release on April 8.

The video for ‘Bam Bam’ has also been released this afternoon (March 4), which was directed by Mia Barnes in collaboration with Dave Meyers – you can watch the colourful clip below.

Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe this week, Cabello said of ‘Bam Bam’: “I wanted to make a song that had English words, but gives me that same feeling that a lot of these Latin songs give us. And so basically, we had this version of the song.

“By the time that Ed [Sheeran] had heard it and been on board to do it, I was in a different place in my life. I’d come out of this long relationship. And also, Ed was like, ‘OK, I love it, but I want to change the chords on the verse’.”

Cabello added: “Ed is the busiest fricking guy in the world. I don’t know how he does it, but he had a morning off. And so me, him, Ricky and [songwriter] Scott Harris went in the room and we all wrote my verse and his verse, recorded it and finished the song.”

Sheeran, meanwhile, will embark on a run of intimate UK warm-up shows later this month ahead of the start of his UK and European stadium tour next month.