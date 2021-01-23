Camila Cabello launches fund providing mental health support for activists

Camila Cabello has launched the Healing Justice Project, a fund to provide mental health support for frontline workers and activists.

The singer has partnered with the Movement Voter Fund to provide funding to ten organisations for resources to help with their workers’ mental wellbeing.

As Billboard report, Cabello provided the seed money for the venture, and the first round of ten grants will total nearly $250,000 (£180,000).

The ten organisations chosen will receive grants to provide six months of mental healthcare for their key workers.

Cabello’s work in the field of racial and social justice comes after racist Tumblr posts she made as a teenager resurfaced at the end of 2019.

Between 2012 and 2013, Cabello shared a series of racist posts on her Tumblr account, including racist jokes and imagery. In a lengthy apology posted to Twitter at the time, Cabello admitted her messages were “horrible and hurtful,” adding: “When I was younger, I used language I was deeply ashamed of and will regret forever.

“I was uneducated and ignorant and once I became aware of the history and the weight and the true meaning behind this horrible and hurtful language, I was deeply embarrassed I ever used it. I apologised then and I apologise again now.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time over the last couple of years, and especially this past year home during the pandemic, in constant reflection, learning and exploring the ways I have contributed to systems and beliefs that actively oppress others,” Cabello told The Hollywood Reporter of her reasons for launching the new fund.

“I’ve realised there’s so much more I can and must do to support others who are doing the work to heal our communities….

“Grassroots organisers are faced with the exhaustion, emotional burden and trauma that comes with fighting against inequitable systems. Our hope is to offer access to the necessary support they may need as they continue their critical work advocating for social justice.”

Movement Voter Fund director Syd Yang added: “In the past year, a global pandemic, an overt rise in white nationalist attacks and a deeply fractious presidential election have placed challenges on organisers and activists in ways that will be felt for the long haul.

“Unfortunately, they often don’t get adequate support. Our partnership with Camila Cabello on the Healing Justice Project will help fill that gap and allow us to expand our support of BIPOC organisers and raise awareness about the care that is needed to drive sustainable and just social change.”