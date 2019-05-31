Another break-up banger

Camila Cabello and Mark Ronson have released a new song together called ‘Find U Again’. You can listen to the new song below.

Earlier this year, both Cabello and Ronson hinted that a collaboration was on the way for Ronson’s upcoming album ‘Late Night Feeling’.

Ronson’s album is due to arrive on June 21 and will include further collaborations with Lykke Li, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Angel Olsen, King Princess, the Last Artful, Diana Gordon and Ilsey.

‘Find U Again’ is a break-up banger built around a Tame Impala melody, with the band’s Kevin Parker having co-written the track. You can listen to it here:

Recently, Ronson announced details of an intimate gig at London’s Scala this summer, where he’ll bring ‘Club Heartbreak’ to the King’s Cross venue. Scheduled for June 25, the gig will come after the release of his upcoming new album ‘Late Night Feelings.’ You can buy tickets for the event here.

The ‘Club Heartbreak’ set was compiled by Ronson and features music from Massive Attack, Amy Winehouse, Diana Ross and Prince.

Speaking about the set, Ronson said: “Club Heartbreak is a club night me and my friends starting doing while I was creating my new album.

“It’s a place for people to come and let loose to our favourite melancholy dance tunes — or sad bangers. It had a big influence on my new album too. Here’s a playlist of some of my favourite ones. Enjoy. Dance. Cry. Do your thing.”